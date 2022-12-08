Lawmen Of The Old West

Not Available

Gallop through history with the bullets and badges that attempted to bring order to the Wild West. See how men like Daniel Boone, Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday became frontier legends in their quest to keep the peace and stay alive. Witness some of the most infamous events in American history through authentic re-enactments, historical accounts and archived photos. This unique six part documentary series examines the personalities, weapons, tactics and corruption that made outlaws, lawmen, scouts, gunslingers and professional gamblers became American folk heroes. Take aim and hold steady as you discover the true story behind the men who swore to uphold the law during a lawless time. Live full-scale re-enactments and narration of the lives of lawmen like Daniel Boone, Wyatt Earp, Davy Crockett as well as outlaws Billy the Kid, Butch Cassidy and more.