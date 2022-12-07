Lawyers of Korea

Not Available

Woo Yi Kyung worked at a law firm as a secretary when she fell in love with Byun-hyuk, a rising star attorney in the firm. They lived together for a year before he left for America with no explanation. Six Years later Yi Kyung ends up becoming a lawyer herself and opens her own office. Her first paying case is to represent Han Min-gook in an alimony lawsuit that could cost him $100 billion Won. Han Min-gook’s ex-wife, Lee Ae-ri, is Yi Kyung’s good friend, and the lawyer representing Ae-ri is none other than Byun-hyuk himself who has returned from America determined to win Yi Kyung back. Yi Kyung is facing a showdown with her friend, Ae-ri, as well as her first love, Byun-hyuk, all while falling for her client Min-gook.