Welcome to the year 3010. Lazer Tag is the international sport, and the champion is Jamie Jaren - the sole possessor of StarLyte„¢ power, until the resurrection of a master criminal from the past, Draxon Drear. Follow Jamie in these exciting adventures, as she travels through time to preserve the past, save the future and keep the peace. Lazer Tag Academy is a cartoon based on the Lazer Tag toys.