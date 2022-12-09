Not Available

Sarah, Lily, Francis and Antoine are all hard-core skiers and snowboarders, and they’re sharing a winter cottage to be as close as possible to the mountain. When Sarah invites her friend Catherine to move in with them for the winter, everyone except Lily is happy to welcome a new addition to the gang. But this new arrival quickly upsets the group dynamics and destabilizes each individual member. Our six friends will soon realize how much the upcoming ski season will be just like their many downhill runs: emotional, eventful and sometimes unbelievable.