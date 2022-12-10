Not Available

Le Iene is a television program broadcast on the Italian channel Italia 1 . Beginning in 1996, it is a comedy/satirical show, with sketches and reports into political affairs and consumer issues. It is based on an Argentine show Caiga Quien Caiga. The first series was hosted by Simona Ventura, Dario Cassini and Peppe Quintale. Since then, many comedians and actors have hosted, such as: Fabio Volo, Teo Mammucari, Andrea Pellizzari, Alessia Marcuzzi, Luca Bizzarri and Paolo Kessisoglu, Ilary Blasi, Luciana Littizzetto. It features several writers like Davide Parenti, Lorenzo Maiello, Roberto Marcanti, Andrea Bempensante, Fabrizio Montagner among them. Recurring features of the show, besides the reportage, are the double interviews in which two famous people are asked the same questions, and are edited together on a split screen, side by side so that they answer one after the other. The Spanish version had to close due to poor ratings, but the program later returned and in 2008 it moved to a new network, laSexta. "Le Iene" was also the release name in Italy for the film Reservoir Dogs, and all the presenters on the show wear trademark black suits, white shirts and black ties.