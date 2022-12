Not Available

The main protagonist of this web series, Le Jun Kai marries Ye Zi as revenge for his former lover and unborn child. He emotionally and (implied?) physically abused Ye Zi but yet she bares this without retaliation. When Le Jun Kai begins to realize he might have feelings for Ye Zi, he forced her to get a divorce and left her to fend for herself. She initially didn’t want to leave him but finally agreed when she discovers she is pregnant…