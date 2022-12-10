Le Monde de Jamy

Not Available

Extremely popular with French audiences, Jamy Gourmaud made science accessible to all with the cult programme “C’est pas sorcier” (It’s not rocket science). Today, he travels all over the world with journalist Églantiné Éméyé to demystify the world around us: climate change, food, road safety, air traffic, animal intelligence…even fireworks and roller coasters! Filled with funny, lively experiences, explanatory 3D images and breathtaking landscapes, “Jamy’s World” is the go-to, popular science show.