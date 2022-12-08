Not Available

Singer LeAnn Rimes and actor Eddie Cibrian led rather uncomplicated lives -- relatively speaking for stars -- until they began an affair in 2009. Then the media took notice of every move, perhaps because both still were married to other people. Now, they're wed to each other but continue to be in a spotlight. That won't wane soon, what with VH1 cameras filming ``LeAnn & Eddie,'' which the network calls a revealing, humorous glimpse of their private and professional lives. Juggling responsibilities, including shared custody of Cibrian's two sons, the couple get help from LeAnn's mother, Belinda, Eddie's parents, Hortensia and Carl, and Eddie's lazy but well-meaning assistant, Terrell.