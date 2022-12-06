Not Available

This new half-hour single-camera comedy, Leap of Faith, created by Jenny Bicks, is about the relationships between a close circle of friends in their 30s. At the center is Faith Wardwell (Sarah Paulson), a spirited young woman who calls off her engagement to a "good on paper" guy and takes a leap of faith back into the single life to discover what it's like when you stop doing what you should do, and start doing what makes you happy. After a fling with an attractive actor prompts her to cancel her nuptials, Faith finds herself back in the company of her outspoken circle of friends who provide varied perspectives on life. There's Patty (Lisa Edelstein), Faith's free-spirited single friend and co-worker who's always looking for Mr. Right Now; Cynthia (Regina King), Faith's no-nonsense married neighbor who likes to speak her mind on all issues, relevant to her or not; and Andy (Ken Marino), Faith's fun-loving best friend from college who works as a reporter at Rolling Stone.