Blending together production and storytelling elements from both the traditional sitcom genre and the world of non-scripted reality shows, LEAVE IT TO NIECY offers a new balance of real-life humor through the lens of the beloved comedy format. The eight-episode half-hour series will premiere March 28 at 10/9c. TLC viewers were first introduced to Niecy when she walked down the aisle and married her husband Jay Tucker in front of nearly 5 million viewers in TLC's 2-hour event "Niecy Nash's Wedding Bash" this past June. Now, LEAVE IT TO NIECY takes viewers into the couple's home, which includes her three kids, and her opinionated mother. Together, they balance work, life, and love to create a modern blended family.