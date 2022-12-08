Not Available

Leaving is a three-part drama written by acclaimed screenwriter Tony Marchant (Mark of Cain, Garrow’s Law, Holding On). It’s a gripping character-driven story about the complexities of love, family and growing up. The drama focuses on 25 year-old Aaron Hughes (Callum Turner) who lives with his parents in Warrington. He’s failed to find work since leaving university and life’s not panning out the way he’d hoped. Julie Ranmore (Helen McCrory) is 45, married and a mum of two. The passion has long since lapsed in her marriage, but her work in a hotel gives her brief moments of joy. After Julie and Aaron begin working together, a bond begins to form between the two and, one night, they share an intimate moment which takes them both by surprise. What follows will have profound implications as they each come to terms with their actions.