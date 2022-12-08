Not Available

Lee Mack is an English stand-up comedian and actor best known for writing and starring in the sitcom Not Going Out playing the main character, also called Lee. Since 2007, Lee has been a team captain on the BBC One comedy panel show Would I Lie to You?. Mack went on tour in 2006 and filmed his first live DVD at the Bloomsbury Theatre, which was released the following year. In spring 2010 Mack embarked on his "Going Out" tour. Extra dates were added for autumn 2010 due to his spring tour being sold out well in advance. Going Out Live, his second live DVD, was filmed at the Hammersmith Apollo and was released in November. Other notable venues of the tour included the Gulbenkian Theatre, the Blackpool Tower, Brighton Dome, Alexandra Theatre and the Longacre Theatre in New York City. In December 2010 he performed at the Royal Variety Performance