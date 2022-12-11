Legal Mavericks 2020

Not Available

Blind barrister Man Sun-hop (Vincent Wong), aka Perception Man, has a superlative fourth sense. He teams up with female legal executive Chiu Ching-mui (Sisley Choi) and private investigator Kut Yat-ha (Owen Cheung) to seek justice for the underprivileged. They never hesitate to use tactics that involve “pushing the boundaries”. Barrister Shaw Mei-la (Kelly Cheung) earnestly approaches Sun-hop. They are then to fight it out in court. Also, Mei-la’s pupil master Kan Siu-wang (Paul Chun) constantly back Mei-la up. While Sun-hop was serving his pupillage with his pupil master Siu-wang, a homicide case involving some missing corpse had caused Shifu and his disciple to become foes. Sun-hop presents new evidence and lodges an appeal for the defendant. He and Siu-wang again confront each other, causing successive rounds of conflict. Meanwhile, the emergence of Mei-la brings about subtle changes in the formidable Sun-hop, Ching-mui and Yat-ha’s triangular relationship.