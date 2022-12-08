Legally Brown

Not Available

Comedian Nazeem Hussain hosts an all new weekly comedy series parodying many aspects of the Australian culture, including race relations, local and international politics and pop culture, In tonight’s first episode, we meet some of the comical and controversial characters, including Uncle Sam, a taxi driver turned Prime Ministerial candidate and Imran Farook, a spiritual leader with some challenging advice for his clientele. Plus Nazeem hits the streets with a hidden camera in ‘The People Smuggling Experiment’.