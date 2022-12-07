Not Available

Bigfoot, the Loch Ness monster, ghosts and aliens. The search for these myths and legends has gone on for hundreds, if not thousands of years. Meet the men and women who have dedicated their lives to searching for these supernatural creatures in Legend Hunters. Each episode of this detective-style documentary series follows the quest for a mysterious being, searching the world in an effort to uncover the latest and most compelling information that exists on the subjects. Combining stunning travel footage with expert interviews, vivid re-enactments and state-of-the-art computer animations, Legend Hunters brings these ancient stories to life, casting light on the mythical creatures that have held peoples interest for generations.