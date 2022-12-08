Legend (IE)

Not Available

Life has been sweet for Fridge, (Padraic Delaney), with two top kids and a loving marriage. But when Harriet, his wife, is killed by joy-riders, Fridge's world suddenly seems as upside down as the house he's been meaning to finish for years... Apparently Harriet was way ahead of Fridge in the DIY game: the day after her funeral, a brand new kitchen is delivered, and it seems Harriet has already paid for it up-front, in cash. Now Fridge has to figure out where the money came from, and more importantly, who it came from . Legend is the story of three very different Irish families, each one struggling to find their place amid the harsh realities of modern Ireland. Tough, funny and brilliantly observed, Legend is an accomplished snapshot of one community as it struggles to find its place in an ever-expanding urban jungle.