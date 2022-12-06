Legend of Basara

Not Available

Legend of Basasra tells the story of Sarasa, a girl who takes on the identity of her twin brother, Tatara, in order to lead her people in a rebellion against the Golden Emperor of Japan and his children, including the Red King. During her travels, Sarasa meets and eventually falls in love with a man named Shuri, not knowing he is really the Red King. The Red King is likewise unaware that Sarasa, in her alter ego as Tatara, is the rebel leader he is trying to kill. As the story progresses, the pair's relationship deepens even as their struggle becomes more bloody…