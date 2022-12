Not Available

Gaiking: Legend of Daikuu-Maryuu is a Super Robot mecha anime series produced by Toei Animation. It was a reimagining of the original series created by Go Nagai, and was aired in TV Asahi from November 12, 2005 to September 24, 2006, lasting a total of 39 episodes. It originally replaced Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo in its timeslot.