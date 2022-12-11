Legend of Entrepreneurship

Not Available

The drama begins during China’s Reform and Opening Up era in the 1980s in Wenzhou, south China, an area renown for the emergence of many successful businesses. It charts the progress of a certain family headed by Zhou Wanshun, that lived in Rui’an village. The family had the opportunity for one of their two children to go to Italy to study. Wanshun (quite extraordinary at the time, and even today) chose to let his 13-year old daughter, Ayu, go to study rather than his 16-year-old son, son Maigou. Unbeknownst to his wife, Zhao Yinhua and son he sold their ancestral home cum cottage industry and spent all the proceeds in funding the Italy study trip. Although he had no business plan, he set out with his wife and son to Wenzhou City to “make money”, any which way. Together, they make it to Wenzhou City, while the daughter goes to Italy, each forging different paths, especially the children each persevering through challenges and hardship, achieving individual success.