Legend of Himiko

Not Available

Himejima Himiko doesn't know who her parents are. In fact, she can`t remember much about her past at all. She is a sacred child from a parallel fantasy realm. At the event of her birth, during a sacred flame ritual, an evil general with sadistic intentions invades the palace, causing the six guardians of the flame to be dispersed, and nearly killing Himiko. Several years later, Himiko and her adoptive brother return to Himiko's homeland, to find it torn apart by war. It's up to Himiko to reunite the six guardians and return order to the realm.