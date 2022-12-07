Legend of Lemnear

Not Available

In this animated fantasy packed with adventure, Lemnear, the lone surviving warrior of a village destroyed by the evil Dark Lord, is out to avenge the deaths of her people. But while tracking down the ruler and his wizard Gardein, she discovers that there is more important business to attend to than vengeance. It is revealed that inside of her rests an indestructible power that can save this ancient world from the evil that has come to control it. Her job isn't going to be an easy one, however, because the Dark Lord finds out about the power and wants it for himself.