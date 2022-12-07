Legend of Light

Not Available

Schoolgirl Hikari has two loves: rhythmic gymnastics and Ohishi, a schoolmate who is one of the best gymnasts in his league. But Hikari isn't the best gymnast in her school and Hatsuki, the best gymnast, loves Ohishi as well. Natsukawa, Hikari's childhood friend, plays in a band called Mr.D. Over the years, he has come to love Hikari very deeply. Will Hikari gain Ohishi's love? Or will Natsukawa win her over? When a champion in women's gymnastics visits, Hikari yearns to enter a world youth championship for gymnastics. Where will her dream lead her?