Legend Of Star Apple

15 years ago, a young boy is drowning in the farm. Fortunately, he is rescued by a little girl. The two children pray under the Star Apple tree together to wish for happiness for each other throughout their love lives and to meet each other again after a period of 15 years. 15 years have passed. To prove his capability, Tao Si 陶斯 (Ming Dao), son of the Tao Enterprise, proposes to his father to manage the farm where the Star Apple tree resides. At the same time, he also wishes to use this opportunity to avoid his fixed marriage with Meng Xin 孟欣 (Yang Ya Zhu). Fate brings him to encounter Cao Ke Rui 曹可瑞 (Achel Chang), the young lady whom he met under the Star Apple tree 15 years ago. When Tao Si eventually finds out that she is the one whom he made the promise with 15 years ago, he confesses his feelings for her, not expecting that she has fallen for Lu Tian Qi 陸天齊 (Li Yang), an orphan who grew up on the farm with her, and unexpectedly, Meng Xin's ex-boyfriend. How will these 4 people overcome the obstacles and realise that deep down, their love is not the least like what they'd thought of?