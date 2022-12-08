Legend of the Dragon

Not Available

ANG and LING are twins born in the year of the Dragon - a brother and sister with a unique destiny. Ang is attracted by the light, Ling by the darkness. The Twelve Signs of the Ancient Chinese Zodiac each have its own temple, and each temple a guardian. If one could actually obtain these twelve astonishing powers, that person would be unstoppable, which is precisely what the Zodiac Master has been trying to achieve. But one thing has stood in his way... THE GOLDEN DRAGON! Ang Leung never dreamed that he would be the next Golden Dragon, and always assumed his twin sister, Ling, was in line. Ling is deeply humiliated when her brother is chosen, and swears to take vengeance upon those who betrayed her, starting with her brother and Master Chin. Her hatred leads her to the Zodiac Master and a path into darkness as she becomes THE SHADOW DRAGON...