Legend of the Galactic Heroes

For decades, the Galactic Empire has been locked in an interstellar war with the Free Planets Alliance, a conflict that involves thousands of spaceships and millions of soldiers on both sides. Two new commanders enter the conflict with great hopes: Imperial Admiral Reinhard von Lohengramm and the FPA's Yang Wen-Li. As they deal with superiors and subordinates, maneuver through complicated political arrangements, plot strategies, and win battles, each will be tested, and ultimately, changed, by the reality of war.
|Kei Tomiyama
|Wen-li Yang (voice)
|Ryō Horikawa
|Reinhard von Lohengramm (voice)
|Kazuhiko Inoue
|Dusty Attenborough (voice)
|Yoshiko Sakakibara
|Frederica Greenhill (voice)
|Masashi Hironaka
|Siegfried Kircheis (voice)
|Nozomu Sasaki
|Julian Minci (voice)
View Full Cast >