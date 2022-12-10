Legend of the Mystical Ninja

Not Available

A god of unparalleled evil lurks at the edge of the Game World. This vile creature, Makuamuuge, declares a revolt against the Game World and sends his loyal and steadfast foot soldiers into the Human World to unleash his master plan. Not if Goemon and friends can help it! Leaping from the virtual dimension of video games and into the world of humans comes Goemon, an energetic ninja with special abilities that draw their power from his sweet bean cakes. With his comical band of friends and the help of their 10-yearold pal Tsukasa, in whose home they live, our heroes will work hard to rid the human world of this video game menace.