Legend of the Swordmaster Yaiba

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Kurogane Yaiba is a boy who doesn't want to become what any regular kid would: He wants to be a samurai. That's why he undergoes a hard training with his father, knowing only the forest as his world. Then, one day, he is sent to Japan, where he has to deal with a whole new civilized reality, meeting the Mine family, the evil Onimaru and even the legendary Musashi, having lots of dangerous adventures, becoming stronger everyday.

Kotono Mitsuishi
Kazuki Yao
Ryō Horikawa
Minami Takayama

