Legend of Two Sisters In the Chaos

During the Later Zhou Dynasty, the Fu family was the focus of world attention to the well-known prophecy given to Fu Yan Qing that states that one of the daughters of the Fu family would become the future Empress. This leads to people assuming that by destroying the Fu sisters, they will indirectly destroy the throne. With the passing of Guo Wei, the fate of the throne is left unresolved. Under the irony of fate, the two sisters end up falling for two men who are against each other. Facing the dark tides brewing within Zhou Dynasty, the two sisters does not forget their beginnings, and work together to secure the reign of Zhou.