Legend of Yun Xi

Han Yun Xi is the daughter of an imperial physician who lost her mother when young, but maintains a cheerful and optimistic disposition. Yun Xi is naturally talented in medical science and proficient in traditional medicine, but suffers from the jealousy and avoidance of others. By a stroke of fate, she marries the Duke of Qin, Long Fei Ye, and becomes embroiled in the changing politics of the imperial court. Yun Xirelies on her high-level medical skills, wisdom, far-sighted brain, and compassionate heart to expel the poisons of a great official, get rid of secret agents for the Duke of Qin, eliminate the plague for the common citizens, and cure the crown prince’s strange illness.