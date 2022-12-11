Not Available

Legend of Yúnzé

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Cultivator Jiang Zhao Tun's sword, Tange, leads her to Changshui Village, where a mysterious young woman, A-Ze, has suddenly appeared. A-Ze senses that something odd is going on in Changshui Village, and asks Zhao Yun to investigate the village together. They gradually discover the truth behind the strange happenings in Changshui Village. Aided by A-Ze, Zhao Yun — who had always believed that all demons were evildoers, and less worthy than humans — comes to realize that humans can be even crueler and more rapacious than demons. After the events of Changshui Village, the two agree to travel to Mount Qingyuan together.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images