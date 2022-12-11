Legend of Yúnzé

Not Available

Cultivator Jiang Zhao Tun's sword, Tange, leads her to Changshui Village, where a mysterious young woman, A-Ze, has suddenly appeared. A-Ze senses that something odd is going on in Changshui Village, and asks Zhao Yun to investigate the village together. They gradually discover the truth behind the strange happenings in Changshui Village. Aided by A-Ze, Zhao Yun — who had always believed that all demons were evildoers, and less worthy than humans — comes to realize that humans can be even crueler and more rapacious than demons. After the events of Changshui Village, the two agree to travel to Mount Qingyuan together.