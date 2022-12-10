Legendary Hotel

Not Available

The son of the owner of a failing hotel attempts to revive his ancestral legacy through an old and abandoned theater. Zhu Yi Qun and his servant Shen Mo Ren have fled to Fengtian City. Upon encountering Ma Hu Lu, Yang Si Rui, Gu De Bai, Da Xi, Liu San Yuan and many others, Zhu Yi Qun comes across a series of hilarious situations as he starts over in the hotel industry. Just as the lives of the people in the hotel were gradually on the right track, a huge conspiracy quietly unfolds.