Not Available

LEGENDS HOUSE is a reality series that follows eight WWE icons, as these rivals live together as roommates in a mansion in Palm Springs, CA. Once the new housemates enter their new home, they're cutoff from the outside world -- no radio, no TV, no magazines, no newspapers. Then, their sometimes already strained relationships are further tested when they participate in outrageous activities and are placed in ridiculous situations. WWE Network will release a new episode online every Thursday at 8pm ET/5pm PT.