Legends of Atoll: The Return of the Endless One

Not Available

A ragtag group of adventures band together to unearth rare treasures, defeat evil, and ward off stupidity. Though allies in favor of self preservation, these unlikely heroes, and even more unlikely friends must battle warrior skeletons, vicious thugs, talking carpets and the folly of each other if they hope to survive. Their ultimate goal of staying alive is seriously put in jeopardy when they unknowingly aid in the escape of "The Endless One," a powerful dark sorcerer that was imprisoned many years before.