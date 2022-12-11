Legends of Extreme

Not Available

ECW was a special promotion populated by some of the greatest personalities in pro wrestling history, with stories and myths that will live on forever as stories are passed from generation to generation. One of the most controversial and popular pro wrestling organizations of all time, ECW continues to captivate and fascinate the hardcore fan base that empowered its extreme revolution. ECW forever changed how professional wrestling was viewed, marketed, enjoyed, and presented. Many years after the final bell rang, ECW continues to shock and inspire, but why? Produced and hosted by Mike Johnson, join The Sandman, Tod Gordon, Perry Saturn, Mikey Whipwreck, Justin Credible, Kevin Sullivan, Joel Gertner, The Blue Meanie, Bill Alfonso, Francine, CW Anderson, Roadkill, Pitbull Gary Wolf, Danny Doring, JT Smith, Little Guido Maritato, New Jack, Jerry Lynn, Stevie Richards, Tony Mamaluke, Stephen Deangelis, and "The Franchise" Shane Douglas in exploring a most unique hardcore legacy.