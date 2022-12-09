Legends of Stand Up and Bernard Righton

Not Available

Bernard Righton (the politically correct club comic creation of John Thomson) celebrates the world's greatest comedians from across the globe. Using archive footage from our favourite comics and their greatest routines - from Victoria Wood and Frankie Howerd, Morecambe & Wise and Joan Rivers to Tommy Cooper, Jim Carrey and Woody Allen - this series showcases six nights of comedy. Each show is a romp through timeless comedy archive linked together by Bernard on stage, adding his own original material, short sketches and running gags throughout: the perfect night of stand-up comedy. Featuring several comedians every episode - from comedy greats in their pomp to international box office stars in their early days - there are plenty of infamous routines to relive again or forgotten gems to discover for the first time.