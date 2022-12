Not Available

Legends of the Pharaohs brings to life Egypt’s great pyramid builders and traces one remarkable century of epic construction at Giza. The new UK premiere series shines a light on the personal stories of individuals who took part in the construction of the pyramids and the Great Sphinx. Experts and historians explore the birth of these ancient wonders through the eyes of the architects, stone cutters, soldiers and farmers who toiled to fulfil the pharaohs’ visions