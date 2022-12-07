Not Available

Legion of Super Heroes

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

DC Entertainment

Kids WB brings you a new series inspired by the DC Comics legend. Legion of Super Heroes follows the adventures of a group of teenage superheroes one thousand years in the future who must travel back in time to recruit Superman, the greatest superhero of all time, in their fight against evil. Lightning Lad, Saturn Girl, Brainiac 5, Phantom Girl, Bouncing Boy, and Timber Wolf miscalculate their time travel and go too far back in time where they meet up with Superboy instead. Scheduled to air on The CW during a new morning block entitled, "Too Big For You TV" on Saturday mornings later this fall.

Cast

Yuri LowenthalSuperman / Kell-El (voice)
Adam WylieBrainiac 5 (voice)
Andy MilderLightning Lad / Garth Ranzz (voice)
Kari WahlgrenSaturn Girl (voice)
Shawn HarrisonTimber Wolf
Alexander PolinskyChameleon Boy

