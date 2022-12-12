Lego Masters Germany

Not Available

Eight pairs of amateur fans compete against each other building ambitious brick creations in this brand new competition series, Lego Masters. The all-new competitive format challenges some of Germany’s biggest Lego fans to build incredible creations with the famous bricks. Eight competing pairs have their design, originality and construction skills put to the test in a battle to be crowned Germany’s most talented amateur Lego builders. From recreating working fairgrounds in miniature scale, opulent banquets fit for royalty, to fantastical woodland creatures. Each challenge showcases creative, imaginative and technical abilities and is judged by the VP of Design at the Lego group, expert judges and celebrity AFOLs (Adult Fans of Lego). The teams are comprised of mixed pairs aged 9 and above. In each programme, the teams who impress the judges most progress to the next round until the finale, where just one pair is crowned winner and gains the title Lego Masters.