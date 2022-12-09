Not Available

LEGO Nexo Knights

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Dave Osborne

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Wilbros

The adventure takes place in the futuristic Kingdom of Knighton. It focuses on the Nexo Knights as they journey to defeat Jestro the evil jester, the Book of Monsters, and their lava monster army. Clay leads the Nexo Knights, which include Macy, Lance, Aaron, and Axl. Together, under their mentor Merlok 2.0, they band together to defeat Jestro.

Cast

Alessandro JulianiAaron
Vincent TongJestro
Giles PantonClay Moorington
Nicole OliverQueen Halbert
Brian DrummondAxl
Maryke HendrikseAva Prentis

View Full Cast >

Images