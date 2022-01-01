Not Available

Lemur Street is a British television show produced by Oxford Scientific Films for Animal Planet International which is based on the successful format of Meerkat Manor. The series premièred in the United Kingdom on 20 November 2007 on the UK Animal Planet network with Martin Shaw narrating. On 8 February 2008 it aired in the United States under the name Lemur Kingdom, with fourteen episodes airing until 9 May 2008. It was removed from the air with the return of the channel's top series, Meerkat Manor. Renowned primatologist Alison Jolly is the series scientific consultant and Joanne Lunt is the producer. Lemur Street was released in a three disc DVD set in the United Kingdom in September 2008 by Eureka Entertainment.