Lenny's Britain

Lenny Henry travels the UK exploring what makes people laugh and how humour is used in everyday life, in a brand-new documentary series. He asks if British humour is distinctive and whether it unites or divides us as a nation. Throughout the series (which is a collaboration with the Open University), Lenny gets to know people all over Britain and looks at how humour is used in the family, at work, at leisure and in the community. Lenny's experiences of making the series are woven into his stand-up gigs, which appear in the films. The series also features the Joke Booth, which toured the country with Lenny collecting the nation's favourite funny stories and jokes.