Leonard Bernstein's Young People's Concerts

From 1958 through 1973, renowned conductor Leonard Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic Orchestra thrilled audiences with wonderful concert experiences presented in a sparkling music-with-commentary format: the Young People's Concerts. Viewed nationwide on CBS television, and eventually telecast around the world, the Young People's Concerts turned an entire generation into music lovers. Broadcast to millions in America and abroad, the immensely popular series was the winner of multiple Emmy, Peabody, and Edison awards.