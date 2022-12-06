Les beaux mecs

Not Available

It all starts in 2010 with the escape of Tony Roucas aka Crazy Tony, condemned for life, and Kenz, a young North African issued from the "projects mafia". In jail, they lived in a complete misunderstanding of one another and had nothing to say to each other. Outside, the old-school mobster and future young boss will have no choice they will have to work together. It will bring a conflict of generations, where compete the old ways of organized crime (meticulous preparations, honor, developed networks) to the new ones (all, right away, no matter what it takes). Which one will need the other the most?