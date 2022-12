Not Available

Les Rescapés is a Canadian television drama series, which debuted on Télévision de Radio-Canada in the 2010-11 television season. The series stars Roy Dupuis and Guylaine Tremblay as Gérald and Monique Boivin, the patriarch and matriarch of a family from 1960s-era Montreal who find themselves mysteriously transported into 2010. The cast also includes Maxim Gaudette, Ève Lemieux, Antoine L'Écuyer, Benoît Girard, Céline Bonnier and Yan England.