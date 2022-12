Not Available

The Smurfs is an upcoming TV series being developed by IMPS and Dupuis Audiovisuel and will air in 2020 (TF1, France) and 2021 (Nickelodeon, US). It will feature a full CGI animation, similar to that of the animated movie Smurfs: The Lost Village. Episodes of the new series are made up of two 11-minute stories. The English version will be broadcast in the United States on Nickelodeon, and will be broadcast in other countries on their international channels.