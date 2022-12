Not Available

L'Escargot is a 2012 Hong Kong television drama inspired by the 2009 Chinese television drama Dwelling Narrowness. It is produced by Television Broadcasts Limited under executive producer Nelson Cheung, and was filmed with a single-camera setup. A costume fitting was held on 20 September 2010. A blessing ceremony was held on 14 October 2010 where production started and ended in January 2011.