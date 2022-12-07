Not Available

For 15-year-old Sheldon Blecher life sucks. He's overweight, with a self-destructive driving instructor father, a pyromaniac mother, and a failed-actor brother who won't get out of Sheldon's room. The family business, Blecher's Driving School, is on its way down the toilet AND the family lives in Winnipeg. As Sheldon struggles to escape his family, and his family struggles to keep the business running, cars crash, hearts break, blood pressure boils and corned beef is eaten. Less Than Kind is a smart, edgy, dysfunctional half-hour comedy that follows Sheldon as he attempts to manage his teenage years. It’s a sharp and humorous look at the collisions and twists that happen between the hugs and kisses in a “loving” family.