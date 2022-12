Not Available

Huge egos. Backbiting assistants. Screaming deadlines. Claudia "Claude" Casey has moved up in the secretarial world of television news, from permanent floater to the anchor's desk. It's a short elevator ride from the depths of the mailroom to the executive summit, but still the ice queen assistants give her a chilly reception. Now, can this perky former temp's warmth and humanity melt the hearts of the competitive up-and-comers?