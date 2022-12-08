Not Available

LeStudio was formerly a world class recording studio found in the forest of Morin Heights, Quebec. It was the private retreat of Rush for the writing and recording of (8) of their albums. Plus hundreds of countless artists over the years. By 2003, it was closed down, and now sits stripped of all it's furnishings & equipment, abandoned in the forest. Similar to the documentary "SOUND CITY" by Dave Grohl, paying tribute to the defunct Sound City Studio, this will pay tribute to this lost relic of 70's-90's rock and pop.