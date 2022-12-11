Originally from the Netherlands, Let Love Rule now has a Portuguese version. Each week, four new stories are shown, lived by different protagonists that we meet every Sunday. At the end of four days, a meeting dictates the participants' continuation as a couple - outside the experience - or their separation. In a ceremony, led by Maria Cerqueira Gomes and Pedro Teixeira, the couples evaluate their experience. Mafalda de Castro presents the diaries of this format, which is premised on helping singles find love.
